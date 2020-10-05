Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hong Kong Theatre Company is Accepting Applications For Actors For WOYZECK

The production is scheduled for March 2021 with the venue to be confirmed and rehearsals starting in November 2020.

Hong Kong Theatre Company are accepting submissions from actors to be part of its production of Woyzeck by Georg Buchner.

The production will reflect HKTC's unique style of performance; incorporating imaginative design, puppetry, mask and live music. Actors need to be versatile and musical ability is an advantage.

Please submit a relevant CV with performance experience and credits outlined, along with a recent headshot.

Applications without the requested information will not be considered.

Apply at https://www.facebook.com/job_opening/322416462190416/?source=post_permlink.


