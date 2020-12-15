Hong Kong Philharmonic's Swire Symphony Under The Stars 2020 Performed Online With Great Success

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra's signature annual concert, Swire Symphony Under The Stars (SUTS), took place virtually this year, and successfully premiered on 12 December 2020 (SAT) on the HK Phil's website, Facebook page, YouTube channel, and Swire Trust's TrustTomorrow Facebook page, with more than 25 partnered platforms sharing the online broadcast. The video is available on the above-mentioned channels until 11 January 2021.

Since 2006, Swire has been the exclusive patron for this popular event. Mr. James Tong, Director Public Affairs of Swire Pacific Limited said, "This year, because of the pandemic, Swire Symphony Under The Stars moved online, with a programme that featured interactive elements to better engage its audience members. While the coronavirus pandemic has greatly impacted the performing arts scene, the HK Phil has been agile and imaginative in finding new ways to connect virtually with music lovers. At a time when so many people are feeling isolated and anxious, music has a vital role to play in soothing and nourishing our troubled souls. As the HK Phil's Principal Patron, Swire will continue to support the orchestra in bringing the very finest classical music performances to a wider public. Next year, we hope to return to our traditional Central Harbourfront venue, and I look forward to joining everyone for Swire Symphony Under The Stars 2021!"

HK Phil Chief Executive Mr. Benedikt Fohr added, "Despite the unprecedented challenges arising from the pandemic, the HK Phil remains undeterred and committed to performing for our audience, in order to raise hope and courage through our music-making. Thank you very much for joining us online for SUTS this year; I hope you enjoyed the show. Both the orchestra and I look forward to welcoming you to live concerts again soon."

HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman was very excited to conduct Swire Symphony Under The Stars for the first time. "This marked my personal debut at this wonderful event. It was my great privilege to present SUTS for music lovers across the globe with the incredible HK Phil in a new and creative way." Lio opened the concert with Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, which was filmed at the Central Harbourfront.

The concert featured HK Phil musician soloists Jing Wang (Concertmaster), Richard Bamping (Principal Cello), Andrew Simon (Principal Clarinet) and Lin Jiang (Principal Horn) performing, respectively, selections from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, Tan Dun's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Concerto, Milhaud's Scaramouche, and Mozart's Horn

Phoebus Chan served as Creative Director for this year's production, which included unique elements, such as inviting the public to send a photo of someone or something special in their life. With nearly 300 photos received, the HK Phil assembled a photo collage, presented online as the orchestra played music from Bernstein's On the Town. Hong Kong's well-known song Beneath the Lion Rock closed the event, followed by footage from a previous SUTS concert of a stunning fireworks display which, following tradition, was set to the finale from Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture.

The HK Phil has also created two sets of Instagram filter for audience members to share the joy of music online. One of them is especially developed for SUTS 2020 to virtually recreate the moment of the signature fireworks.