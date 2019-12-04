Hong Kong Dance Company Presents JING

Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC)'s 8/F Platform presents an experimental dance theatre Jing, a new work co-choreographed by HKDC dancer Yuan Shenglu and guest artist Yu Erge, a national first-class artist from Sichuan. The inspiring work will premiere at HKDC's dance studio and laboratory at 8/F, Sheung Wan Civic Centre from 20 to 22 December 2019.

Connotations of Jing are of three-folds: "a??" refers to one's circumstances, boundaries and greater nature; "e?oe" is the inner-self tranquility; and "e??" depicts and reveals one's relationship with others. Yuan embraces elements of nature and expresses his hope towards life by creating a spiritual journey for the audience. Jing questions your ways of living in the hustle and bustle of the city, and explores the possibilities of dance theatre.

The 8/F Platform is HKDC's rehearsal studio and also a dance laboratory that embraces choreography, performance, education, demonstration and multi-disciplinary collaboration, with the objectives to enhance artistic collaborations as well as audience development in Hong Kong.

$220 Ticket available now at Art-mate | www.art-mate.net

Programme Enquiries | 3103 1809; www.hkdance.com





