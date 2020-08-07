Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hong Kong Actors Come Together for AN INVITATION: ON EMPTY THEATRE

Article Pixel

The actors explore one question: how does it feel to perform in an empty theatre?

Aug. 7, 2020  

An Invitation: On Empty Theatre, a new film project featuring Hong Kong actors, recently premiered online, the Hong Kong Tatler reports.

The actors explore one question: how does it feel to perform in an empty theatre?

The project is by Edward Lam and Freespace and reflects upon the empty theatres around Hong Kong that have been closed since the start of the global pandemic.

Read the full story HERE.

Watch the series below.


Related Articles View More Hong Kong Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Pittsburgh Cultural Trust President and CEO Discusses the Effects of the Health Crisis on the Industry
  • 9 Liz Callaway Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Over 3,000 Events Cancelled in Pittsburgh, Causing Financial Hit For the City's Cultural Trust
  • Pittsburgh Symphony And Arts Partners Collaborate On #MaskUp Video