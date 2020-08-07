Hong Kong Actors Come Together for AN INVITATION: ON EMPTY THEATRE

The actors explore one question: how does it feel to perform in an empty theatre?

An Invitation: On Empty Theatre, a new film project featuring Hong Kong actors, recently premiered online, the Hong Kong Tatler reports.

The actors explore one question: how does it feel to perform in an empty theatre?

The project is by Edward Lam and Freespace and reflects upon the empty theatres around Hong Kong that have been closed since the start of the global pandemic.

Read the full story HERE.

Watch the series below.

