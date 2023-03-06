Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HKPhil Presents SPIRITED STRINGS This Month

The concert is on 13 March.

Mar. 06, 2023  
Join string players from the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra at the WKCD Tea House Theatre for an evening of intimacy and fervour! Among the most expressive musical instruments of both cultures, western string instruments and the traditional Chinese pipa have four strings and soundboxes in common.

HK Phil musicians and virtuoso guest pipa player Gao Sijia will perform two pieces composed for pipa and string quartet - Law Wing-fai's Ink Spirit and Tansy Tsai's Suddenly. The "East-meets-West" musical dialogue continues with a few short but characteristic pieces to showcase the elegance of each string instrument. Closing the programme will be the first movement of Dvořák's Piano Quintet no. 2 in which moments of drama, euphoric beauty and spontaneous dance music are all interwoven.

The concert runs for 1 hour without intermission.

Programme

LAW Wing-fai Ink Spirit, for Pipa and String Quartet

Tansy TSAI Suddenly, for Pipa and String Quartet (HK Premiere)

WANG Jianzhong Liuyang River

BRAHMS Scherzo from F-A-E Sonata

TCHAIKOVSKY Chanson Triste

KREISLER Tambourin Chinois

DVOŘÁK Piano Quintet no. 2: 1st Movement




