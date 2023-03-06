HKPhil Presents SPIRITED STRINGS This Month
The concert is on 13 March.
Join string players from the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra at the WKCD Tea House Theatre for an evening of intimacy and fervour! Among the most expressive musical instruments of both cultures, western string instruments and the traditional Chinese pipa have four strings and soundboxes in common.
HK Phil musicians and virtuoso guest pipa player Gao Sijia will perform two pieces composed for pipa and string quartet - Law Wing-fai's Ink Spirit and Tansy Tsai's Suddenly. The "East-meets-West" musical dialogue continues with a few short but characteristic pieces to showcase the elegance of each string instrument. Closing the programme will be the first movement of Dvořák's Piano Quintet no. 2 in which moments of drama, euphoric beauty and spontaneous dance music are all interwoven.
The concert runs for 1 hour without intermission.
Programme
LAW Wing-fai Ink Spirit, for Pipa and String Quartet
Tansy TSAI Suddenly, for Pipa and String Quartet (HK Premiere)
WANG Jianzhong Liuyang River
BRAHMS Scherzo from F-A-E Sonata
TCHAIKOVSKY Chanson Triste
KREISLER Tambourin Chinois
DVOŘÁK Piano Quintet no. 2: 1st Movement