HK Phil Presents STAR WARS Films In Concert

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will present the Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert featuring screenings of the complete films with Oscar-winning composer John Williams' musical scores performed live to the films. The concert will be led by acclaimed conductor Benjamin Northey. Experience the Force at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on 4 to 6 July. A dazzling conclusion to the HK Phil's action-packed 2018/19 season!

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie over 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by Williams.

Fans will be able to experience the scope and grandeur of these beloved films in a live symphonic concert experience, when the Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert debuts on 4 July, while Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert debuts on 5 July.

Legendary composer Williams is well known for scoring all eight of the Star Wars saga films to date, beginning with 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score. His scores for The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and most recently Star Wars: The Last Jedi were each nominated for Best Original Score.

Williams has won five Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, five Emmy Awards and 23 Grammy Awards. With 51 Academy Award nominations, Williams is the Academy's most nominated living person and the second most-nominated individual in history, after Walt Disney. In 2005, the American Film Institute selected Williams' score to 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope as the greatest American film score of all time. The soundtrack to Star Wars: A New Hope also was preserved by the Library of Congress in the National Recording Registry, for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant". Williams was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl's Hall of Fame in 2000, and he received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2004, the National Medal of Arts in 2009, and the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2016. Williams has composed the scores for eight of the top 20 highest-grossing films at the U.S. box office (adjusted for inflation).

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert (4 & 6 July)

Set 30 years after Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: A New Hope, the fourth episode of the saga, returns to the desert planet of Tatooine. A young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) begins to discover his destiny when, searching for a lost droid, he is saved by reclusive Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness). A civil war rages in the galaxy, and Rebel forces struggle against the evil Galactic Empire, Luke and Obi-Wan enlist the aid of hotshot pilot, Han Solo (Harrison Ford). Joined by the quirky droid duo R2-D2 and C-3PO, the unlikely team sets out to rescue Rebel leader Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and make use of the stolen plans to destroy the Empire's ultimate weapon.

In a legendary confrontation, the rogue group mounts an attack against the Death Star for a climactic battle with the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The musical score is a major element in the Star Wars saga. Stunning as in the opening of the film is, it is clear that John Williams transforms it with his blazing fanfare. While the cinematic classic inspired audiences the world over, the music plays an integral role in the experience, binding the galaxy together. The themes serve as narrative and introduction to the characters. The legendary scores will be played by the HK Phil along with the complete movie. Join the HK Phil and hear afresh this much-admired music.

Star Wars fans should not miss this chance to experience the scope and grandeur of the beloved Star Wars film in a live symphonic concert experience!

4 Jul performance is sponsored by American Express

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert is produced under license by Disney Concerts in association with 20th Century Fox and Warner/Chappell Music.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM

Silver Screen: Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert will be held on 4 & 6 Jul (Thurs) 8PM and (Sat) 3PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced: HK$780, $580, $480 and $380 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert (5 & 6 July)

The battle for the galaxy intensifies in this thrilling fifth episode of the unfolding saga. As Imperial Forces launch an all-out attack on the Rebel Alliance, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) flee to Cloud City where they are captured by Darth Vader. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) journeys to the mysterious, marshy planet of Dagobah, where the wise Jedi Master Yoda teaches the young hero the ways of the Force.

Little does Luke know that all his Jedi training will be called upon so soon. A stunning revelation-- and a seeming life-or-death duel with Darth Vader-- await.

Music in Star Wars is as important as the movie itself. Arguably the most recognizable and iconic theme in cinema history, legendary composer John Williams evolved the recurring motives from the previous episode with enriching textures as the saga is presented. Interesting, they are from classical works! The ominous "Imperial March" that marks Darth Vader's entry, is in fact inspired by Gustav Holst's The Planets Suite; the romantic Han and Leia Theme hints to Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D. Meanwhile, realise the array of percussion instruments employed in his scores, such as a variety of drums, bells and cymbals showcase Williams' ground-breaking music-making!

Join the HK Phil for a swashbuckling adventure with Luke Skywalker heads his mission!

5 Jul performance is sponsored by American Express

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert is produced under license by Disney Concerts in association with 20th Century Fox and Warner/Chappell Music.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM

Silver Screen: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert will be held on 5 & 6 Jul (Fri & Sat), 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced: HK$780, $580, $480, $380 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Hong Kong Stories

More Hot Stories For You