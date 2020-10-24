HK Phil Musicians and Staff Members All Tested Negative For COVID-19

The HK Phil looks forward to welcoming audiences to its concerts soon.

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) has been informed by the Centre of Health Protection (CHP) that its orchestral and staff members have all tested negative for COVID-19, and there are no new cases identified. The HK Phil musicians who are classified as close contacts of the infected player will complete the required quarantine period this weekend. The infected player is hospitalised and in stable condition, and the HK Phil wishes him speedy recovery.

HK Phil Chief Executive Benedikt Fohr and Music Director Jaap van Zweden said, "The HK Phil is reassured to see that the current precautionary measures are helpful given no new cases were identified. We and the Board appreciate the understanding and support from the CHP, musicians and other stakeholders. We are working with the Home Affairs Bureau and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department to review our precautionary measures."

As this pandemic is unprecedented, and the situation keeps changing, the HK Phil will re-evaluate its practices in response to latest developments. The HK Phil is in discussions with medical experts on infection control and advisors on air purification, to enhance measures which include reviewing the programming, the size of the orchestra and stage setting, adjusting on-stage plastic shields and arranging regular COVID-19 testing.

