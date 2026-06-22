HK PHIL × HKU MUSE: Tarmo Peltokoski & Chen Reiss is Set For July in Hong Kong

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Finnish pianist and conductor Tarmo Peltokoski will appear in Hong Kong this summer in a rare lieder recital alongside soprano Chen Reiss, presented by Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra × HKU MUSE.

The concert, titled HK PHIL × HKU MUSE: Tarmo Peltokoski & Chen Reiss, will take place on July 5, 2026, at 3 p.m. in the Grand Hall at the Lee Shau Kee Lecture Centre at The University of Hong Kong. The program is recommended for audiences aged 6 and above and will run approximately 80 minutes. Tickets are priced at HKD 320 and HKD 220 and will be available via art-mate.net beginning March 20, 2026.

The recital marks an appearance by Peltokoski ahead of his tenure as Music Director in the 2026/27 season. Known for his rapid rise on the international stage, the Finnish artist will perform at the piano in a program centered on the German Lied tradition, partnering with Israeli soprano Chen Reiss, who has been praised for her “silver brightness and clarity” and is widely regarded as one of today’s leading interpreters of art song.

The program spans three major works of the late Romantic and early 20th-century vocal repertoire. It opens with Schumann’s Frauenliebe und Leben, followed by Berg’s Sieben frühe Lieder, and concludes with Mahler’s Rückert-Lieder. Together, the selections trace an emotional arc through themes of love, introspection, and existential reflection, highlighting the expressive depth of the German lied repertoire.

Chen Reiss will lead the vocal line across the program, with Peltokoski providing piano accompaniment throughout, emphasizing the chamber-like intimacy central to the genre. The collaboration places both artists in a close musical dialogue, foregrounding text, nuance, and color over large-scale orchestral forces.

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