Grand Original Dance Poem SHAN SHUI: An Ode To Nature Comes to Hong Kong

Performances are 14 to 16 October 2022.

Sep. 07, 2022  
Shan Shui: An Ode to Nature will be staged again from 14 to 16 October 2022 at Lyric Theatre, The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts. Premiered in 2021 as Hong Kong Dance Company's opening performance for its 40th anniversary dance season, the show has won wide acclaim and was selected as one of ISPA 2022's Pitch New Works projects.

Shan Shui (landscape) paintings are an important vehicle for art and philosophy in traditional Chinese culture. Through depicting the external environment, artists give expression to the internal human world, revealing the relationship between man and nature.

Sense the power of nature through the body

Hong Kong Dance Company's Artistic Director draws on the image of nature under the brush, painting an inner world beyond the confines of time or space through dance. The dancers' bodies become the brush's dots, dashes and vigorous strokes; they are the artist's eye for rhyme, rhythm and internal beauty. The Company's three-year research study on Chinese Martial Arts and Chinese Dance has brought elements of Chinese martial arts into dance training, constructed a richer texture of dance and taken the dance performance in Shan Shui to another level.

"Shan Shui: An Ode to Nature reveals a unique sense of vitality and tranquility. It demonstrates a dance aesthetics that embodies elements of traditional Chinese paintings and martial arts, in powerful compositional flow and rhythm." Said Dr. Elaine Chan, film and cultural studies scholar (extracted from Master Insight Media)

Sense the power of nature through the body, take in worldly beauty and meditate on the origins of life. Pass through mountains and over waters, and with a full heart, let the limits of the self and the physical world dissolve.

