Drama School Hong Kong Launches Classes For Adults and Young Performers

Drama School Hong Kong classes for adults and young performers have started up again, beginning Saturday 20th Feb.

Held at the fabulous Hive Studios in Kennedy Town, the company's group classes develop acting skills for performers of all ages and levels of experience.

Additionally, the company provides 1:1 coaching for Acting and Communication Skills and preparation for both LAMDA and Trinity performance examinations.

For more information, call 97067821.

Drama School Hong Kong is the education and training arm of Hong Kong Theatre Company. DSHK's mission is to provide access to exceptional theatre and performing arts education and training for all levels and experience.

The company works with international organisations, schools and individual learners, to develop and grow the performing arts industry in Hong Kong and the surrounding areas.

its team of industry professionals come equipped with a wealth of specialist experience and knowledge, that will provide you with the essential tools to achieve your goals and full potential.

Drama School Hong Kong is a registered international centre for The London Academy of Dramatic Art (LAMDA) examinations in Performance and Communication. Its expert LAMDA coaches and examinations team, have over 10 years of experience guiding hundreds of learners through their LAMDA journey, always guaranteeing exceptional results for each individual every time.