David Atherton and Augustin Hadelich Will Close the Special HK Phil's 45th Series

Continuing the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil), we are pleased to have invited another former Music Director, David Atherton, to conduct the finale of the HK Phil's 45th concert series. The concert will feature the Asian premiere of Tippett's Praeludium for brass, bells and percussion, and Holst's grand orchestral spectacular, The Planets Suite. Grammy Award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich will join the orchestra and Maestro Atherton in Britten's Violin Concerto. The concert will be held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on 7 & 8 June.

David Atherton is not only one of the great British conductors of our time, but also has a deep relationship with the HK Phil. From 1989 he spent many glorious moments with the HK Phil, including the beginning of our journey at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, the implementation of the Composer-in-Residence programme, and many tours to different places in the world. On his retirement from this position in 2000 and in recognition of his services to the music scene of Hong Kong, he was awarded the OBE and appointed the orchestra's Conductor Laureate.

In honour of his homeland, the HK Phil will perform three 20th century British masterpieces. The Planets Suite inspired many gaming and film composers, notably John Williams, with each movement depicting the ancient beliefs about character and emotion associated with each planet. In the seventh which is the final movement Neptune, the Mystic the Ladies of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus adds a mesmerising sense of other-worldliness as it fades off into the deep eternity of space.

Britten was inspired to write his Violin Concerto by his experiences during the Spanish Civil War and has strong Spanish flavours, such as flamenco-style guitar effects and a Sarabande rhythm. This will be performed by 2016 Grammy Award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich, who started learning violin at the age of five. A serious injury caused by a fire at the age of 15 was soon overcome and he was admitted to The Juilliard School. He has performed with major orchestras including the New York Philharmonic and Boston Symphony.

Don't miss this final concert of the HK Phil's 45th concert series under the baton of our former Music Director and Conductor Laureate David Atherton!

HK Phil's 45th: DAVID ATHERTON The Planets will be held on 7 & 8 June (Fri & Sat), 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced: HK$580, $480, $380, $280 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.





