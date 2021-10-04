Dance Theater x Simple Cantonese Opera PURPLE JADE INTO SMOKE Ended Successfully

The audience in the stairway looked away from the crowd downstairs. The audience is among the actors, facing the unknown fate with the characters in the play. The unique performance space has changed the audience's inertia in enjoying theater shows, and also brought challenges to the actors' performances. Between watching and acting, double challenge, accomplish each other.

The abstraction of dance breaks the original narrative logic and enriches the contextual meaning, while the exquisiteness of Cantonese opera makes the dance more elegant and moving.

Retaining the skeleton of the original work, through the fusion of dance theater and simple Cantonese opera, the love-hate entanglement between Huo Xiaoyu and Li Yi is presented, wandering between the sensibility and the intellectual dilemma, with mixed feelings, lingering sounds and reverberating lingering rhymes.

Five consecutive games of "Purple Jade Into Smoke" have ended. Thank you for your support and love. Hong Kong dance invites all the audience to fill out the questionnaire to give valuable opinions after watching the performance. Please fill in before October 22, 2021 here.