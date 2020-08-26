Cinemas in Hong Kong Allowed to Reopen Beginning Friday

Patrons have already begun to purchase tickets for Peninsula, as well as Beyond the Dream, which premiered on July 2.

Cinemas in Hong Kong are allowed to reopen beginning on Friday, Variety reports.

This news comes after the city's government reduced restrictions, allowing the reopening of beauty parlors and some outdoor sports facilities, as well as dining-in at restaurants with occupancy of no more than two people per table.

Patrons have already begun to purchase tickets for Peninsula, as well as Beyond the Dream, which premiered on July 2.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no active ticket sales for Tenet, which is still listed as "coming soon."

Upon reopening, cinemas need to adhere to physical distancing and other safety guidelines, including only filling seats to 50% capacity and maintaining empty seats between patrons. No eating or drinking will be allowed, and cleaning and disinfecting of the houses will take place after each screening.

Read more on Variety.

Shows View More Hong Kong Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You