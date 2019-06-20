CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA AND PAGGLIACI to Play at Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall

Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliaci will play at Hong Kong City Hall's Concert Hall.

Cavalleria Rusticana is set on an Easter morning in Sicily. Santuzza is anxiously looking for her lover Turridu, who she thinks has cheated and returned to his former fiancée, Lola who married the wine merchant Alfio when Turiddu was called to war. Santuzza tries in vain to win him back. Now an outcast, and mad with jealousy, she tells Alfio, the cuckolded husband, about Lola. Alfio challenges Turiddu to a fight. Before leaving for fatal duel, Turiddu says goodbye to his mother.

Pagliacci is based on a real murder case of the late-19th century. Canio heads a traveling acting troupe. Canio's wife Nedda is secretly having an affair with Silvo, a young man in the town where they are stopped. Fearing Canio's anger, Nedda attempts to break it off but Silvio persuades her to run off with him after the performance. Tonio, one of the troupe's actors, also desires Nedda, but she pushes him away. In revenge, Tonio tells Canio of Nedda's affair. During the performance, Canio loses character and confronts Nedda, pulling a knife: art and life become one.

The creative team for the opera includes: Warren Mok (Producer), Gianluca Martinenghi (Conductor), Enrico Castiglione (Director) and Alex Tam (Chorus Director).

Cavalleria's cast features: Dominique Chan and Bobbie Zhang as "Santuzza," Chen Chen as "Turiddu," Ivy Mak as "Lucia," Song-Hu Liu as "Alfio" and Emily Lu as "Lola."

Pagliacci's cast features: Hao Xingwa as "Canio," Louise Kwong and Li Yang as "Nedda," Sun Li as "Tonio," Chen Yong as "Peppe" and Song-Hu Liu as "Silvio."

For tickets and more information about Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci, tap here.





