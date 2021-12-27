THAT'S NOT TRUE Comes to Hong Kong Arts Centre Shouson Theatre in March 2022

That's Not True comes to Hong Kong Arts Centre Shouson Theatre in 2022. Performances will run 11-27 March 2022.

Why did an elephant run away? Award-winning South Korean black comedy uncovers life's absurdities.

An elephant escapes from the zoo, wreaking havoc in town and disrupting election campaigns, leading to a public outcry. While the zookeeper-now a pariah-is held for questioning, testimonies from the detective, the zookeeper's mother, his colleague and doctor contain wild digressions. Which of them is telling the truth about the elephant's escape?

Soon after That's Not True premiered in South Korea in 2012, it garnered such accolades as Best Production, Best Play and Best Performance at the 49th East Asia Theatre Awards and the Grand Prize, Best Play and Best Performance at the 5th Republic of Korea Theatre Awards. The HKRep introduces this fine work, marking the first translated play from South Korea on our Main Stage.