YOU'RE NOT SICK Runs At KOA Theater, April 14, 15, 22 And 23

This new dark comedic play explores the topic of disability in Hawaiʻi.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Corpus Productions presents You're NOT Sick, a brand new, locally-written dark comedy exploring the role of ableism in contemporary Oʻahu, written by Mike Poblete and directed by Kat Rothman.

Performances of this one act monologue play, which is based on the lived experiences of the director, Rothman, will take place at KOA Theater on April 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7:30pm; on April 14 and 22 there will be talkbacks for ticker holders following the performances.

You're NOT Sick asks the question, how do we, as a society, really treat disabled people? The production tells the story of Ava, a woman who has an unexplained illness arrive overnight that leaves her disabled. Over the course of the hour-long play, Ava encounters a series of frustrating and quirky characters comprising her surprisingly ableist community, including a callous doctor, an invasive Uber driver, and an anthropomorphic spoon. Structured as a series of monologues that show one side of conversations the characters are having with her, the play puts audiences directly in Ava's shoes, asking them to see and experience the world through her eyes, and at times, letting them into the fantastical world that exists in her imagination.

You're NOT Sick is partnering with Aloha Independent Living Hawaii, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides independent living programs and services for persons with disabilities in all over Hawai'i. Audience talkbacks will be held after the April 14 and 22 performances with representatives from AILH to discuss the how the issues raised in the play are relevant to current challenges faced in O'ahu, and provide information on how you can support our local disabled community. Director Kat Rothman offers, "This play is very personal, not just because it is based on my life, but because the work that goes into making independent theatre is exhausting for a person with disability such as myself, but worth it. I'm excited to be working with Aloha Independent Living Hawaii to show other disabled people and their loved ones that although our lives can be limiting, with the right support, they can also be limitless." Playwright Mike Poblete notes, "As a writer and Kat's partner and caretaker, I wrote this play to share some of the experiences, both frustrating and hilarious, that we've gone through; like doctors who didn't believe her, or a lovely and eccentric bus driver who wanted to slam TheBus right into any cars illegally parked in disabled spots, like a scene from a Mad Max movie."

Corpus Productions is an Oʻahu based theatre company specializing in theatre that promotes diversity and political engagement by amplifying underserved voices, and the multiple, intersecting identity locations they embody, through accessible, collaborative storytelling.

Tickets for You're NOT Sick range from $20-$25 and are available 24/7 online at eventbrite.com. Cash only door sales will be available from 7:00pm on performance nights.


