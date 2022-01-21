Winner Announced For December 2021 Go Try PlayWrite

he December Go Try PlayWrite winner is Lee Tonouchi for his play SNOWPOCALYPSE NOW. The contest prompt was: For some reason, it snows everywhere on the islands of Hawai'i for a single day. Write a scene arising from this snow day (10 page maximum).

"I like encourage all writers for enter da Go Try PlayWrite contest" says winning playwright Lee Tonouchi. "For get myself amped to write one script, I like for see plays. If I see one good play, I stay all like Ooooo, I wanna write someting good li'dat one day! And even if I see someting junk, I be all like, Brah, I can do mo' bettah than dat! See, so eiddah way I get inspired. Kumu Kahua told me I won chree of their monthly contests in a row now. And if dey evah show 'em bumbye, I hope dey might one day inspire you! Lol. In da meanwhiles, you no can win if you no enter. So no sked, chance 'em! Write on."

Lee A. Tonouchi a.k.a. "Da Pidgin Guerrilla" stay one Pidgin playwright and author. His plays Gone Feeshing, Living Pidgin, Da Kine Space, Echoes of Dat Red Guitar, and UchinaAloha wuz produce by Kumu Kahua Theatre. HTY wen go do his youth play Three Year Swim Club. An'den da East West Players did da adult version which wuz one Los Angeles Times Critic's Choice Selection. His books include Da Word, Living Pidgin: Contemplations on Pidgin Culture, Da Kine Dictionary, Buss Laugh, Significant Moments in da Life of Oriental Faddah and Son, and Okinawan Princess: Da Legend of Hajichi Tattoos.

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community.

Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the January 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of January 2022 is: Write a scene (10-page maximum) about a police officer catching a grandparent teaching their grandkid/s to pop illegal firecrackers

Thanks to an anonymous donation, throughout 2022, all winning writers will receive $100 plus a Bamboo Ridge Press subscription.