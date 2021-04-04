VIDEO: Hawaii Performing Arts Professionals Talk COVID-19 Impact

Join Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 here on Facebook for Spotlight Hawaii.

Apr. 4, 2021  

Kip Wilborn of Manoa Valley Theater, Dave Moss of Hawaii Symphony, singer Kimie Miner and Martha Seroogy of Blue Note Hawaii recently joined the Spotlight Hawaii LIVE conversation to talk about how the arts industry has been impacted by COVID.

Check out the full panel below!

Visit 808ne.ws/spotlighthawaii to watch previous interviews.


