The Maui Arts & Cultural Center Presents Sean Dorsey Dance With THE LOST ART OF DREAMING

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a return to Maui by Sean Dorsey Dance performing their new work, The Lost Art of Dreaming, directed and choreographed by heralded transgender artist and activist, Sean Dorsey. This is a return to Maui for Dorsey, who first visited in 2017 with his The Missing Generation work and then in 2019 he presented his Boys in Trouble, a work that was partially commissioned by the MACC. Dorsey is recognized at the first acclaimed transgender modern dance choreographer in the U.S. The performance is only on Maui and only at the MACC and is in Castle Theater Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale online only Thursday, March 30 at 10:00 am.

The Lost Art of Dreaming is an evening of powerful dance-theater that invites audiences to reconnect with longing, embrace expansive imagination, connect with joy and pleasure, and move toward loving futures. The work is a fusion of full-throttle contemporary dance, intimate storytelling, intricate costuming, and exquisite queer partnering - all performed with Sean Dorsey Dance's signature technical precision and deep humanity.

Dorsey explains, "At a time when America is experiencing escalating, hate-fueled violence, increased attacks on trans and LGBTQ+ communities, and a clamp-down on our rights and liberties, The Lost Art of Dreaming expansively imagines our futures, disrupting long-entrenched constructs that deny our communities the space to dream."

The Lost Art of Dreaming is performed by an ensemble of five queer, trans and gender-non-conforming dancers - with a rich, layered soundscore featuring original and commissioned music.

Sean Dorsey is a San Francisco-based choreographer, dancer, writer, teaching artist and cultural activist. Recognized as the U.S.' first acclaimed transgender modern dance choreographer. Dorsey is a 2020 Doris Duke Artist and an inaugural Dance/USA Artist Fellow. He has been awarded five Isadora Duncan Dance Awards and the Goldie Award for Performance. In 2009, Dorsey was named in Dance Magazine's "25 To Watch;" in 2019, he became the first openly-transgender person on the cover of Dance Magazine.

Highly physical, accessible, rooted in story, and danced with precision and guts and deep humanity, Dorsey's works have been praised as "exquisite...poignant and important" (BalletTanz), "trailblazing" (San Francisco Chronicle) and "evocative, compelling, elegant" (LA Weekly).

Tickets are $35 and $45 plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount and keiki 12 & under are half price. Student rush day of show and group tickets are available. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am Thursday, March 30. To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges on select shows, ticket discounts and other benefits, patrons may log on to MauiArts.org/membership.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10am - 4pm, by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org).