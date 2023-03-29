Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center Presents Sean Dorsey Dance With THE LOST ART OF DREAMING

The performance is only on Maui and only at the MACC and is in Castle Theater Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 pm.

Mar. 29, 2023  
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center Presents Sean Dorsey Dance With THE LOST ART OF DREAMING

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a return to Maui by Sean Dorsey Dance performing their new work, The Lost Art of Dreaming, directed and choreographed by heralded transgender artist and activist, Sean Dorsey. This is a return to Maui for Dorsey, who first visited in 2017 with his The Missing Generation work and then in 2019 he presented his Boys in Trouble, a work that was partially commissioned by the MACC. Dorsey is recognized at the first acclaimed transgender modern dance choreographer in the U.S. The performance is only on Maui and only at the MACC and is in Castle Theater Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale online only Thursday, March 30 at 10:00 am.

The Lost Art of Dreaming is an evening of powerful dance-theater that invites audiences to reconnect with longing, embrace expansive imagination, connect with joy and pleasure, and move toward loving futures. The work is a fusion of full-throttle contemporary dance, intimate storytelling, intricate costuming, and exquisite queer partnering - all performed with Sean Dorsey Dance's signature technical precision and deep humanity.

Dorsey explains, "At a time when America is experiencing escalating, hate-fueled violence, increased attacks on trans and LGBTQ+ communities, and a clamp-down on our rights and liberties, The Lost Art of Dreaming expansively imagines our futures, disrupting long-entrenched constructs that deny our communities the space to dream."

The Lost Art of Dreaming is performed by an ensemble of five queer, trans and gender-non-conforming dancers - with a rich, layered soundscore featuring original and commissioned music.

Sean Dorsey is a San Francisco-based choreographer, dancer, writer, teaching artist and cultural activist. Recognized as the U.S.' first acclaimed transgender modern dance choreographer. Dorsey is a 2020 Doris Duke Artist and an inaugural Dance/USA Artist Fellow. He has been awarded five Isadora Duncan Dance Awards and the Goldie Award for Performance. In 2009, Dorsey was named in Dance Magazine's "25 To Watch;" in 2019, he became the first openly-transgender person on the cover of Dance Magazine.

Highly physical, accessible, rooted in story, and danced with precision and guts and deep humanity, Dorsey's works have been praised as "exquisite...poignant and important" (BalletTanz), "trailblazing" (San Francisco Chronicle) and "evocative, compelling, elegant" (LA Weekly).

Tickets are $35 and $45 plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount and keiki 12 & under are half price. Student rush day of show and group tickets are available. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am Thursday, March 30. To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges on select shows, ticket discounts and other benefits, patrons may log on to MauiArts.org/membership.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10am - 4pm, by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org).


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Announces Extension To April 16 At Diamond Head Theatre Photo
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Announces Extension To April 16 At Diamond Head Theatre
Diamond Head Theatre (DHT), the nation's third oldest continuously operating community theatre, presents La Cage aux Folles this spring. Opened on March 24, the show now runs through April 16.
60th Season at UHM Kennedy Theatre to Include World Premiere Hana Keaka, Dance Concerts, a Photo
60th Season at UHM Kennedy Theatre to Include World Premiere Hana Keaka, Dance Concerts, and More
Kennedy Theatre's 60th production season will be a celebration of the past, present, and future of Theatre and Dance at UHM Kennedy Theatre.
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The April 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLAYWR Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The April 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLAYWRITE
Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the April prompt for their monthly playwriting contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents WILD MEAT AND THE BULLY BURGERS Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents WILD MEAT AND THE BULLY BURGERS
Kumu Kahua Theatre welcomes audiences to Wild Meat and the Bully Burgers from March 23 to April 23, 2023. Written by Lois-Ann Yamanaka (novel), and adapted for the stage by Keith Kashiwada and John H.Y. Wat, the popular play follows the challenges of adolescence in 1970's Hilo.

More Hot Stories For You


LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Announces Extension To April 16 At Diamond Head TheatreLA CAGE AUX FOLLES Announces Extension To April 16 At Diamond Head Theatre
April 4, 2023

Diamond Head Theatre (DHT), the nation's third oldest continuously operating community theatre, presents La Cage aux Folles this spring. Opened on March 24, the show now runs through April 16.
60th Season at UHM Kennedy Theatre to Include World Premiere Hana Keaka, Dance Concerts, and More60th Season at UHM Kennedy Theatre to Include World Premiere Hana Keaka, Dance Concerts, and More
April 1, 2023

Kennedy Theatre's 60th production season will be a celebration of the past, present, and future of Theatre and Dance at UHM Kennedy Theatre.
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The April 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLAYWRITEKumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The April 2023 Prompt For GO TRY PLAYWRITE
April 1, 2023

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the April prompt for their monthly playwriting contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
YOU'RE NOT SICK Runs At KOA Theater, April 14, 15, 22 And 23YOU'RE NOT SICK Runs At KOA Theater, April 14, 15, 22 And 23
March 30, 2023

Corpus Productions presents You're NOT Sick, a brand new, locally-written dark comedy exploring the role of ableism in contemporary Oʻahu, written by Mike Poblete and directed by Kat Rothman.
Late Night Theatre Company Presents ORDINARY DAYS in April
March 30, 2023

Late Night Theatre Company presents the four-person musical production of Ordinary Days, co-directed by MFA candidates, Jasmine Haley Anderson & Rebecca Mahar as a part of their MFA Acting thesis project.
share