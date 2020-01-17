THE TRAGEDY OF CAPTAIN COOK Announced At Kumu Kahua Theatre

Captain Cook lands in Hawai'i during the Makahiki festival. Hawaiians have never seen anyone who looks like these strangely attired white beings.

Mistaken for the god Lono, Cook begins to feel godly - and behave as if he is a god. Disaster follows hubris: epic in its scope, Dennis Carroll's historical tragedy chronicles Cook's journey toward first contact, and catastrophe.

This production includes dialogue in the beautiful language of our host culture. We'll have printed translations for you at the theatre, and here is a link to the Hawaiian to English translation.

The production program is now available online.

Photo credit: Brandon Miyagi





