Richard Marx Comes to The Maui Arts & Cultural Center in June

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents singer/songwriter Richard Marx in a return to Castle Theater for a special solo acoustic concert, Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 pm. Marx has accomplished a milestone for singer/songwriters, having a combined 14 #1 songs for himself and other artists with the distinction of having written a #1 song in four different decades. Tickets go on sale online only to MACC members Thursday, March 31 and to the general public Thursday, April 7.

Richard Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut which went to #8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album spawned four top five singles, including Hold on to the Nights and Don't Mean Nothing, which earned him a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. His follow-up, 1989's Repeat Offender, was even more successful, hitting #1 and going quadruple-platinum with two #1 singles, Satisfied and Right Here Waiting. He has since made history as the only male artist whose first seven singles reached the Top Five on the Billboard charts.

Marx having written a #1 single in each of the last four decades is an accomplishment only reached by Michael Jackson. He has written with numerous artists, including To Where You Are, the first hit single from Josh Groban's debut album, and the NSYNC smash, This I Promise You. He went on to earn a 2004 Song of the Year Grammy for co-authoring Luther Vandross' Dance with My Father. Overall, he has scored 14 #1 singles (including Keith Urban's smash Long Hot Summer), both as a performer and as a songwriter/producer.

Marx recently published his memoir, Stories to Tell, a candid, look at his life, career and the art and business of music.

Tickets are $15, $45, $65, $85, and a limited number of premium $125 seats, plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount except for the $15 tickets. Ticket purchases can only be made online using the MACC's print-at-home ticketing at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office window are currently closed except for pre-show will call tickets pick up. Concert ticket inquiries can be directed to the MACC Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org or by calling 808-242-SHOW.