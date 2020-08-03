R. Kevin Garcia Doyle, Kat Altman and Tony Pisculli to be Featured on MVT LIVE

This week's episode of Manoa Valley Theatre's live streaming video series called MVT Live, features three heavy hitters in the world of live entertainment in Hawaii - R. Kevin Garcia Doyle, Kat Altman and Tony Pisculli, discussing their backgrounds in theatre, some of their most memorable moments in directing and where theatres go from here in the midst of a pandemic.

Each live episode features chats with favorite actors and directors from current and past productions at MVT in a casual, from-home streaming video format. Executive Director Kip Wilborn will join in with news from the theatre and talk about the exciting new season, including four Hawaii premieres.

R. Kevin Garcia Doyle is one of the founders of the Hawaii Shakespeare Festival. Among the Shakespearean plays he's directed since 1989 are Measure for Measure, Macbeth, Comedy of Errors (twice), Hamlet (twice), Henry IV Part 1, All's Well That End's Well, The Winter's Tale, Much Ado About Nothing, Pericles, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Othello, King Lear, and most recently As You Like It (his lucky 13th production for HSF). He is active in the local improvised theatre scene with On The Spot (with whom he's toured to Chicago, Seattle, and London) and Oil in the Alley (with whom he's toured to Seattle, New York City, Washington DC, and Los Angeles). He's directed several shows at Kumu Kahua Theatre and Manoa Valley Theatre, his most recent directing work was MVT's 2019 production of Tony n Tina's Wedding.

Kat Altman is a Honolulu based director, dramaturg, producer, and educator who recently received an MFA in Directing at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Their directing credits include The Moors, Corpus Interruptus: A Devised Theatrical Experience about Gender Identity, War of the Worlds, A Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe (all at Kennedy Theatre), and Arms and the Man (Carriage House Theatre). Dramaturgy credits include Indecent (Hawaiʻi premiere at Open Home Performance Network) and Nora (Kennedy Theatre). They are currently teaching the Introduction to Acting course at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Awards/fellowships include a Kennedy Center Directing Fellowship at WildWind Performance Lab, National KCACTF SDC Directing Award, and a Hawaiʻi State Theatre Council Poʻokela Award for Excellence in Service.

Tony Pisculli is the Artistic Director and co-founder of the Hawaii Shakespeare Festival. He has directed over twenty shows for HSF and won multiple Po'okela awards for directing and fight choreography. He played Abraham Slender in Terence Knapp's 1993 production of Merry Wives of Windsor at Kennedy Theatre and he directed Merry Wives with an all-male cast for HSF in 2009.

Amid COVID-19 concerns, MVT will continue to follow the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as it implements strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be in touch with ticket holders with any performance changes. MVT will also post updates on its website at manoavalleytheatre.com/alerts.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You