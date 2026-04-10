Next Installment of ARTIST 2 ARTIST WITH HENRY KAPONO & JERRY SANTOS Will Come to the MACC

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Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present the continuation of the Artist 2 Artist Hawaiian Legends Series with host Henry Kapono performing with special guest artists, each highlighted by an up-and-coming guest artist from the Henry Kapono Foundation's (HKF) On The Rise program, all taking place in the MACC's intimate McCoy Studio Theater. The upcoming Artist 2 Artist performance with Henry Kapono will be an unforgettable evening featuring Jerry Santos, joined by Kamuela Kimokeo as well as On The Rise Artist Stephen Henderson, on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 7:00 pm.

Henry Kapono Kaʻaihue is a Grammy-nominated, multi-award-winning Native Hawaiian singer-songwriter known for his soulful voice, timeless songs, and electrifying performances. Rising to fame in the '70s as one half of the legendary duo Cecilio & Kapono (C&K), he has become a cultural icon and a leading figure in Hawaiʻi's music scene. Beyond performing, Henry is a producer, music director, and community leader who continues to champion Hawaiʻi's music through his work with the Henry Kapono Foundation and Kapono Inc., dedicated to creating and sharing Hawaiʻi's stories worldwide.

Henry and Jerry share deep musical roots dating back to the 1970s, when Jerry Rose to prominence as one half of Olomana alongside the era-defining sounds of C&K and other island contemporaries. Reuniting on stage, they bring decades of music, stories, and friendship into a night that feels both nostalgic and alive in the moment.

The evening will incorporate a short Home in the Islands film featuring Jerry Santos, setting the tone for a night of music, reflection, and connection.

Joining Jerry is a master slack key guitarist and scholar, Kamuela Kimokeo, whose expressive playing and deep cultural knowledge add richness and depth to the evening. Together, the music becomes a conversation - between voice, guitar, and legacy. Stephen Henderson is a multi-Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award–nominated artist whose work has earned millions of streams.

As part of The MACC presents, Artist 2 Artist is a signature live series that brings iconic musicians together for honest conversation, shared music, and spontaneous collaboration. Each evening begins with Henry welcoming a special guest artist for talk story and musical exchange—before inviting them to take the stage for a solo set. Set in the MACC's intimate McCoy Studio Theater, this special night offers more than a performance; it's a shared experience rooted in tradition, storytelling, and aloha.

Come early and enjoy pre-show entertainment by Arlie Asiu, plus food and beverages will be available for purchase in the McCoy Courtyard from 5:00 - 7:00 PM.

In keeping with the MACC's dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank. Everyone who brings items for donation will be entered into a drawing to win a personal meet & greet with the artists, a signed show poster and a Kapono merchandise bundle.