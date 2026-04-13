CIRCA HUMANS 2.0 Will Bring Acrobatics and Circus Arts to the MACC in May

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One of the world's great performing arts companies, Circa, returns to the Castle Theater on Sunday, May 3 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 am to MACC members on Friday, February 20, and to the general public on Saturday, February 21.

Ten bodies appear in a flash of light. They move in harmony for a fleeting moment and then descend into a sinuous trance. Towers grow and decay, bodies leap and are caught, as physical limits are pushed to their extreme.

This next chapter of Circa's internationally acclaimed Humans is a tightly woven choreography of bodies, pulsing with music by composer Ori Lichtik and revealed in Paul Jackson's dramatic lighting.

Created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, Humans 2.0 is intimate, primal, and deeply engaged with the challenge of being human.

Since 2004, Circa has called Brisbane, Australia, home while touring the world, captivating audiences in over 45 countries and reaching more than two million people. Their award-winning performances have earned standing ovations, rave reviews, and sold-out shows across six continents.

They are at the forefront of the new wave of contemporary Australian circus, redefining the art form by showcasing how extreme physicality can forge powerful and emotive experiences. Circa are relentless in the way they push boundaries, blending movement, dance, theatre, and circus.