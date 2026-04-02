Maui Arts & Cultural Center Will Host STARRY NIGHT CINEMA Spring Series

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present a series of free nights under the stars in the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion with our Starry Night Cinema screenings. Admission is free with no advance registration needed.

Film attendees should bring a low-back beach chair and/or a blanket to spread out on the A&B Amphitheater lawn for the film screening. Attendees can arrive early and enjoy live pre-show musical entertainment, plus a free keiki art activity.

Food and beverages from local food trucks will be available. If the weather is inclement, the film will still be shown in Castle Theater; seating is first come/first seated. No coolers or outside food/beverages, including bottled water, are allowed.

ABOUT THE FILMS

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON

Friday, April 3 | Gates 5:30 pm | Film 7:00 pm | Live Music by Randall Rospond

On the rugged isle of Berk, a Viking boy named Hiccup defies centuries of tradition by befriending a dragon named Toothless. However, when an ancient threat emerges that endangers both species, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader. Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, and Gerard Butler.

The film is rated PG and has a running time of 2 hours and 5 minutes. Click HERE for the trailer.

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: LITTLE MERMAID

Friday, May 8 | Gates 6:00 pm | Film 7:30 pm | Live Music by Lily Kawehi

The youngest of King Triton's daughters, Ariel is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land. Directed by Rob Marshall. Starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, and Melissa McCarthy.

The film is rated PG and has a running time of 2 hours and 15 minutes. Click HERE for the trailer.

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: ZOOTOPIA 2

Friday, June 12 | Gates 6:00 pm | Film 7:30 pm | Live Music by Sunny Kalama

Rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De'Snake arrives in Zootropolis and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. 2026 Nominee for Best Animated Feature Film. Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. Amazing cast including Shakira, Macaulay Culkin, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Andy Samberg, Mario Lopez, Michael J. Fox, Dwayne Johnson and many more.

The film is rated PG and has a running time of 1 hour and 50 minutes. Click HERE for the trailer.

STARRY NIGHT CINEMA: LILO & STITCH

Saturday, June 13 | Gates 6:00 pm | Film 7:30 pm | Live Music by Sunny Kalama

Stitch, an extraterrestrial entity, comes to Earth after escaping prison, where he tries to impersonate a dog. Things take a turn when a lonely Hawaiian girl, Lilo, adopts him from an animal shelter, and he helps mend her broken family. A live-action retelling of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, with Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis.

Some flashing light sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

The film is rated PG and has a running time of 1 hour and 51 minutes. Click HERE for the trailer.