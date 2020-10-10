Maui Academy of Performing Arts Presents SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The production will live stream on November 6 and 7.

Maui Academy of Performing Arts will present a virtual production of Songs for a New World. The production will live stream on November 6 and 7.

It's about one moment. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice. Will you take a stand, turn around and go back, or find the courage to move forward? These are the stories and characters of today, the songs for a new world. The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this moving collection of powerful songs explores life, love and the choices that we make.

This contemporary musical illuminates the timelessness of self-discovery.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://mauiacademy.org/uncommon-stages/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You