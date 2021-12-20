Marlon Wayans Announced At The MACC On Maui

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents actor, comedian, writer, and producer Marlon Wayans in his stand-up show in Castle Theater Friday, January 14. Show time is 7:30 pm and tickets go on sale to MACC members Tuesday, December 21 and to the general public Thursday, December 23. Tickets are on sale online only. Those wishing to become MACC members can log on at MauiArts.org/membership to join and enjoy the benefits of early ticket purchasing, other member discounts while also supporting the many free community events and arts education programs the MACC offers.

Wayans recently appeared in Sofia Coppola's film On The Rocks opposite Rashida Jones and Bill Murray. His films have grossed more than $736-million in domestic box office and $1-billion in global box office. As a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend. He hit a career milestone with his highly anticipated first-ever stand-up comedy special Woke-ish which premiered on Netflix in 2018.

Wayans is commonly recognized for his role as Marcus Copeland in the 2004 hit comedy White Chicks, opposite Shawn Wayans, Jamie King and Terry Crews. He also starred alongside Shawn Wayans and Regina Hall in the horror comedy spoof films Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2.

Wayans' additional film credits include Mo' Money, Above the Rim, Don't Be A Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, The Sixth Man, Senseless, Dungeons & Dragons, Requiem for a Dream, The Ladykillers opposite Tom Hanks, Norbit, opposite Eddie Murphy, Dance Flick, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the hit comedy The Heat, opposite Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy, and many more.

Wayans starred for two seasons on the NBC sitcom Marlon. Loosely based on his life, Marlon is a family comedy centered on a loving (but immature) father committed to co-parenting his two kids with his very together ex-wife, played by Essence Atkins. Both seasons of Marlon are currently airing on Netflix.

The show will include adult themes. Mature audiences recommended.

Tickets are $15, $45, $55, $65, and a limited number of $125 Gold Circle seating plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount except for the $15 tickets. In consideration of touchless COVID precautions, tickets are only available online. Ticket purchases can be made at MauiArts.org. Inquiries can be directed to the MACC Box Office, Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at 808-242-SHOW or via email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org.

All attendees will need to be fully vaccinated and show proof with photo ID and must wear a mask at all times while in the venue. Proof of vaccination on phones is acceptable. These policies will evolve based on changes to state and county mandates. Current MACC Covid-related health and safety protocols are available HERE on the MACC website and will be updated accordingly.