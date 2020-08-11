MVT LIVE Features RENT Stars Joshua Tavares and Zare Anguay

Each live episode features chats with favorite actors and directors from current and past productions at MVT.

This week's episode of Manoa Valley Theatre's live streaming video series called MVT Live, features two local Hawaii actor/dancers who hit it big this past year, both landing roles in the 20th Anniversary national tour of RENT. Joshua "Baba" Tavares and Zare Anguay join host Dylan Chace Lee to discuss their backgrounds in theatre, their pathway to Broadway and what's next for them in entertainment.

Each live episode features chats with favorite actors and directors from current and past productions at MVT in a casual, from-home streaming video format. Executive Director Kip Wilborn will join in with news from the theatre and talk about the exciting new season, including four Hawaii premieres.

Joshua "Baba" Tavares is a Native Hawaiian actor from Kona who was most recently seen as Angel in the 20th Anniversary National Tour of RENT. He returned home this spring (#Covid) and is thrilled to get more involved in the local theatre and education communities in his hometown. Check out more on his website (joshuatavares.com) or on instagram (@babatavares).

The youngest of a family of nine kids, Zare Anguay has been performing in theater for as long as he can remember. A former alumni of the Castle Performing Arts Center, Zare is also a choreographer for the I'm a Bright Kid Foundation and 24-7 Danceforce. Zare recently completed his run with the 20th Anniversary of RENT National Tour.

Amid COVID-19 concerns, MVT will continue to follow the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as it implements strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be in touch with ticket holders with any performance changes. MVT will also post updates on its website at manoavalleytheatre.com/alerts.

