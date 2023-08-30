MACC Will Host a Major Benefit Concert in September

The event is on September 23.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

MACC Will Host a Major Benefit Concert in September

 In light of recent tragic events The Maui Arts & Cultural Center & Kapono Inc. are presenting  We Are Friends - A Maui Wildfire Benefit Concert, hosted by Henry Kapono and featuring a massive all-star lineup of performers including:  Jake Shimabukuro, Robert Cazimero, John Cruz, Kimié Miner, Makana, Anuhea, Brother Noland, Kalapana, Amy Hanaiali’i, Sistah Robi, Tavana, Eric Gilliom, Angela Morales of Na Leo, The Rough Riders, Ana Vee, Kala’e Parish, and Kealoha; with many more to be announced. Proceeds to benefit community members impacted by the wildfires through the Maui Strong Fund - Hawai’i Community Foundation and Henry Kapono Foundation. 

The ‘We are Friends’ concert is part of the MACC’S Wildfire Benefit Concert Series.  A series of new and modified existing MACC shows focused on raising funds  for the victims of the devastating fires.

MACC President & CEO, Art Vento explains: “As soon as this tragedy occurred we immediately began developing the MACC Wildfire Benefit Series.  All shows since August 8th have had a significant wildfire fundraising component.

“WE ARE FRIENDS” on September 23 will be the largest one  so far.  We have a massive lineup of artists who just want to help in any way possible.  We are all neighbors in Hawai’i… we are all friends.  Our friend Henry Kapono will serve as the host for the event and link together the evening’s lineup of incredible and selfless musicians.”

The performance is outdoors in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion Saturday, September 23. 

Gates open at 3:30 pm and Show starts at 4:00 pm. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 29. 

Tickets are $15.50(General Admission/no reserved seat), $45.50 & $75.50 (reserved seat), and a $150.50 Gold Circle/VIP Package that includes premium seat, VIP entry gate,  access to the Yokouchi Pavilion bars, photo opportunity with Henry Kapono and select other guest artists, as well as a keepsake VIP laminate. All are plus applicable fees. 

Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 29. 



