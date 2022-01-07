Late Night Theatre Company Brings Roommate Drama to the Stage with HOUSE RULES

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre present the student-run Late Night Theatre Company's world premiere of House Rules, a new original play written by U.H.M. undergraduate Candice Sarangay. Playwright Sarangay, a triple major in English, communicology, and dance, is the first Late Night Theatre Company Playwright in Residence.

This original play showcases the highs and lows, conflicts, and resolutions that come from living with roommates. This production will be performed for in-person audiences in the Kennedy Theatre Ernst Earle Lab Theatre but is subject to public health advisory changes. Tickets are $5-$10 and are available starting one hour prior to the performance at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office window. All patrons must show proof of vaccination and comply with current Kennedy Theatre public health policies.

Loosely based on Sarangay's own experience, House Rules explores the bonds of Gen Z friends that have dreamed of living together in an apartment of their own. In anticipation of living together, they have agreed on some house rules, emphasizing one in particular, no romantic involvements among roommates! But when a rule is broken, is it unfixable? Late Night Theatre Company Managing Director Robert Torigoe says, "Join us for this lighthearted romp through these roommate dilemmas."

An interactive part of the production will involve having audience members share some of their own house rules by answering the question, "What is the most extreme house rule you have ever had to live with?" Audience answers may even determine how the play ends each night.

Live in-person performances for House Rules run for one weekend only, Feb. 4-6, 2022 on Friday at 9:30pm & Saturday and Sunday at 7:30pm. Estimated run time is approximately one hour. Tickets are available for purchase at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office one hour prior to showtime each night. For more information and content warnings visit: https://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/house/.

ADVISORY: Patrons ages 5 and up must show proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination and comply with all U.H.M. and Kennedy Theatre COVID-19 prevention protocols including but not limited to wearing a CDC approved mask over the nose and mouth at all times inside Kennedy Theatre.