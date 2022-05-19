Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner of the April Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The April Go Try PlayWrite winner is Kemuel DeMoville for his play Bad Ahi (Poke in Time). The contest prompt was: Write a 10 page scene about a group of high school friends at a reunion. The scene should be in two parts: 10 years after high school, then 30 years later.

Kemuel DeMoville is an award-winning poet and playwright whose work has been produced internationally every year since 2005. Recently his work was performed in Winnipeg (Canada), Budapest (Hungary), and all across the United States. Kemuel is the recipient of both the Residents Prize for Playwriting, and the Hawaii Prize for Playwriting from Kumu Kahua Theatre. He is also the recipient of the 2017 Milken Prize for playwriting. In addition to this Kemuel is an Aurand Harris Fellow by designation of the Childrens Theatre Foundation of America. He has an MFA in playwriting from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and his MA in syncretic theatre is from Victoria University of Wellington in Aotearoa New Zealand. His work has been published by The Kenyon Review, Cirque, Spider Magazine, YouthPLAYS, Heuer Publishing, Sediments Literary-Arts Journal, Meow Meow Pow Pow, and is included in '222 MORE Comedy Monologue' an anthology from Smith and Kraus Publishers.

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community.

Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the May 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of May is: Write a scene 10 pages or less about a conflict between a mask wearer and a non-mask wearer at this current stage of the covid-19 pandemic.

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

Look for further future projects using scripts submitted for this contest - coming soon!