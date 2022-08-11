Kumu Kahua Theatre Will Honor Founder with Philanthropic Tickets

Kumu Kahua Theatre will honor the memory of its founder, Dennis Carroll, by offering up to 10 free tickets to the community every weekend of every show throughout its 52nd Season, running August 25, 2022- June 25 August 2023. In keeping with a tenet of Carroll's to make theatre accessible to everyone, The Dennis Carroll Memorial tickets will be focused on those new to, or financially challenged in, experiencing the performing arts. Alongside the newly unveiled Dennis Carroll Memorial tickets, the nonprofit's Scholarship and Student Tickets will continue to be offered, supporting future generations of theatre advocates.

An accomplished playwright, professor emeritus of the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Hawaiʻi, and founding member of Kumu Kahua, William Dennis Carroll made indelible contributions to the world of Theatre and the Hawaiʻi community. He passed away on November 25, 2021 in Honolulu at the age of 81, survived by his wife, three children, and four grandchildren.

Said Kumu Kahua's Artistic Director and former pupil of Carroll's, Harry Wong III, "While nearly a year has passed since Dennis' death, not a day goes by where his presence isn't felt in the theatre he championed, on the campus he cherished, or in the hearts of the students he served."

A public memorial is being planned for Fall 2022 as the first anniversary of Carroll's passing approaches. Organized through the University of Hawaiʻi with support from Kumu Kahua Theatre, a gathering will be held on the UH at Mānoa campus, where family, friends, colleagues, and a grateful community will collectively celebrate a life that continues to inspire so many. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information and to inquire about the season tickets named in honor of Dennis Carroll, please call 808-536-4441 or visit www.KumuKahua.org. An option will also be available to sign up for the Kumu Kahua newsletter via the website for the latest updates on the memorial service this fall and tributes to Carroll shared by the community.

About Kumu Kahua

