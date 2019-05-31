Kumu Kahua Theatre To Host Annual Fundraiser Event At Pocket Park

The Kumu Kahua Theatre is proud to present their annual "Kala-Bash" fundraiser and silent auction on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:30 pm. This intimate evening will take place amidst the historic theatre grounds with a reception in the pocket park courtyard.

Festivities include live music by Paul Wilcox and Mika Kane as well as a unique silent auction featuring items ranging from unique locally made art and an eclectic array of gift certificates to round trip flights on Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines. Guests will also enjoy tasty bites from neighborhood restaurants including Encore & Masa Hawaii, Fête, Local I'a, Murphy's Bar & Grill, Pig and the Lady, and desserts by April Bullis. Refreshing libations will be provided by Kona Brewing Co.

Ticket prices for the evening start at $60 for general admission and $75 for VIP tickets which include early entry at 5:30 pm, a special welcome pupu and signature cocktail. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.kumukahua.org.

This event provides an opportunity to celebrate and support the only year-round theatre solely dedicated to producing plays written by our local playwrights and about our local culture. For nearly 50 years, Kumu Kahua's artists have entertained and educated more than 80,000 people and produced more than 250 plays. All proceeds from the event will support the theatre's mission to provide theatrical opportunities for the expression of local community lifestyles, both contemporary and historical.





