Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents a Playwrights' Workshop With Y York

Kumu Kahua Theatre presents a writer's workshop with the acclaimed playwright, Y York.

WHAT TO DO WITH A FIRST DRAFT

This is a two-hour endeavor designed to provide playwrights with a process with which they can assess what is there, what is missing, and how to revise their manuscript once it is in draft form. A demonstration whereby the playwright becomes the Encyclopedia Britannica about the script before sharing it with other professionals. The focus is on: pivotal character; character traits; given circumstances, action; dramatic action; major dramatic question; premise.

Y York lived in Hawaii from 1999 to 2008 when she was the playwright in residence for Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) and taught many classes at HTY, in her living room, and at Pohai Nani; also workshops for Bamboo Ridge, and Hawaii Pen Women. Y is the author of more than fifty plays, most of which have been produced and/or published. She has received five Distinguished Play Awards from AATE; a BrillaKerr Playwriting Award; The Hawaii Award for Literature, and NNPN's Smith Prize for Political Theatre. She is currently the Distinguished Writer in Residence in the English Department at UH Manoa and thrilled to be home in the islands.

Admission to this workshop is limited and can be purchased with a credit card by calling 536-4441, or by visiting the box office at 46 Merchant Street (corner of Bethel and Merchant Streets, downtown) between 11am and 3pm Monday through Friday, or by emailing officemanager@kumukahua.org.

*Ticket prices are $35 for the general public and $25 for any theatre artists who have worked on at least one production at Kumu Kahua Theatre during the theatre's 47th and 48th seasons.

Kumu Kahua productions and operations are sponsored in part by The Hawaiian Electric Company, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, The Hawai'i Tourism Authority, McInerny Foundation (Bank of Hawai'i, Trustee); The Iwamoto Family Foundation, The Robert Emens Black and Richard Aadland Funds of the Hawai'i Community Foundation, Edric Sakamoto and other Foundations, Businesses and Patrons.





