Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents WILD MEAT AND THE BULLY BURGERS

Kumu Kahua Theatre welcomes audiences to Wild Meat and the Bully Burgers from March 23 to April 23, 2023. Written by Lois-Ann Yamanaka (novel), and adapted for the stage by Keith Kashiwada and John H.Y. Wat, the popular play follows the challenges of adolescence in 1970's Hilo. The five week-long run will also showcase audience giveaways and offers, with tickets available now at www.kumukahua.org.

Audiences will be transported into the world of Lovey Nariyoshi as she endures middle school with the help of her best friend, Jerry, and forges a sense of identity shaped by white American pop culture and media that makes her ashamed of her upbringing. The satire examines both the beautiful, and sometimes brutal, realities of growing up in Hawaiʻi.

"When we first staged this adaptation of Wild Meat and the Bully Burgers, most of our cast could remember the time, the setting, and all the cultural artifacts of the period," said John H.Y. Wat, who will also direct the play. "This time through, so much has changed in the world, and for many of the cast, this work has been a history lesson."

Patrons are encouraged to reserve their seats as soon as possible, as seating is limited in this intimate theatre. Opening night audiences will also receive a complimentary meal to enjoy immediately following the show, featuring hamburger steak with brown gravy and rice. At the end of every performance of Wild Meat and the Bully Burgers, a lucky draw will be held to give one attendee a $20 gift certificate from Highway Inn in Kakaako and Waipahu. And in honor of poet, novelist, and teacher Lois-Ann Yamanaka-who also comes from a family of teachers-Kumu Kahua is offering all Hawaiʻi teachers the same great ticket rates usually reserved for students. Any teacher or student that wishes to see Wild Meat and the Bully Burgers will be treated to $5 tickets for Thursday and Friday shows, or $10 for Saturday and Sunday presentations, by contacting the theatre box office at 808-536-4441. General admission tickets are $25.

Showcasing incredible local talent, the 18-person cast of Wild Meat and the Bully Burgers includes Elexis Draine (Kapolei), Ron Encarnacion (Kailua), Kaliko Fase (Manoa), Randall Galius Jr. (Honolulu), Brandon Hagio (Millilani), Karen Kuioka Hironaga (Honolulu), Angelica Hunter (Waipahu), Alysia-Leila Kepaa (Nānākuli), Jeremy Keuma (Honolulu), Neal Milner (Honolulu), Kris10 Misaki (Kaunakakai), Devon Nekoba, (Kailua), Ryan "Oki" Naka (Kaneohe), Meghan Ormita (Kaimuki), Maila Rondero Kaneaiakala, (Kalihi), Jantzen Shinmoto (Aiea), Thomalin Sirivattha (Kaneohe), and PJ Souza (Kalihi). The crew is composed of Denny Hironaga as Assistant Director, Kristen Labiano as Stage Manager, Brian Sackett on Lighting Design, Keith Kashiwada on Sound Design, and Properties Design by Sara Ward.