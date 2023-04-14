Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents FOLKS YOU MEET IN LONGS

Kumu Kahua Theatre and production director Alvin Chan have announced the team for Folks You Meet in Longs.

Cast

Alysia-Leila Kepaʻa (Ensemble)

Brandon Hagio (Ensemble)

Cori Matsuda (Ensemble)

Darryl Soriano (Ensemble)

Dawn Gohara (Ensemble)

Jason Kanda (Ensemble)

Jonathan Reyn (Ensemble)

Juvy Lucina (Ensemble)

Thoren Lagaʻali Black (Ensemble)

Kris10 Misaki (Understudy)

Directed by- Alvin Chan, Assistant Director- Wil Kalahele, Technical Direction, Set Design and Lighting Design by- Brian Sackett, Costume Design by- Iris Kim, Props Design by- Sara Ward, Stage Manager- Wayne Paʻakaula, Board Op- Sanae Tokumura

Folks You Meet in Longs was written by Lee Cataluna and will be performed live at Kumu Kahua Theatre May 25th - June 25th, 2023.

Production Description

From a lip gloss smacking hickey-necked teenager to a creepy uncle, a pickled-mango-craving hāpai mom and everything in between, Lee Cataluna's raucous collection of monologues highlights the wide and wild range of characters that frequent the aisles of Hawaiʻi's favorite drug store. This hit play premiered at Kumu Kahua in 2003 before becoming an award-winning book.

Sponsored in part by CVS and HMSA.

Director Alvin Chan had this to say about the play, "It's an honor to work on a piece that I consider to be part of Hawaii's theater canon."

There will be a post show discussion with members of the cast and crew following the performance on June 2nd.

Hometowns of the team of Folks You Meet in Longs

Alysia-Leila Kepaʻa, Nanakuli, HI- Brandon Hagio, Millilani, HI- Cori Matsuoka, Aiea, HI- Darryl Soriano, Millilani, HI- Dawn Gohara, Honolulu, HI- Jason Kanda, Honolulu, HI- Jonathan Reyn, Honolulu, HI- Juvy Lucina, Wahiawa, HI- Thoren Lagaʻali Black, Waianae, HI- Krist10 Misaki, Honolulu, HI- Alvin Chan, Honolulu, HI- Brian Sackett, Honolulu, HI- Iris Kim, Honolulu, HI- Sara Ward, Honolulu, HI- Sanae Tokumura, Lihue, Kauai- Wil Kalahele, Honolulu, HI- Wayne Paʻakaula, Honolulu, HI-

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Richard Aadland Fund, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, The John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, H. Hawaii Media, Simply Storage, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Vacations Hawaiʻi, Zippy's Restaurants, Hawaiian Electric, Edric Sakamoto, Ron and Rachel Heller, Leonard and Charlotte Chow, Hawaiʻi Conservatory of Performing Arts at Windward Community College, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.