Honolulu Theatre for Youth Sets 69th Season Featuring SUPER AUNTY & More

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced its 2023-2024 Season: Stories of Our Islands. The 69th season marks the first full season of offerings since the pandemic. The company will present seven original works, five of them world premieres. The company will also continue its current trend of statewide and national touring and will add international touring as well.

"As Hawai'i students and families have emerged from the pandemic HTY has been there to keep imaginations and creativity flourishing. Watching families return and experience the magic and wonder of live theatre has been so rewarding. We look forward to another exciting season sharing island stories with young people and inspiring them to appreciate the rich cultures that surround us," shared HTY Managing Director, Rebecca Dunning.

This Fall, a revamped version of The Carp Who Would Not Quit by Reiko Ho and The HTY Ensemble will tour nationally after opening the season for local audiences on Oʻahu and the neighbor islands. The world premiere of The Royal School by Lee Cataluna and Moses Goods is next in the lineup. The new original musical tells the story of the short lived school for children of Hawaiian royalty in the 1840s. The show combines contemporary music with one of the most important historical moments in the kingdom of Hawaiʻi. The 3rd production in the season, is a collaboration with the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum called Under The Blue, created by Danica Rosegren and the HTY Ensemble. The production will include an installation at the museum for keiki and families to experience. Back by popular demand, HTY will celebrate the holiday season "local style" with Christmas Talk Story, featuring a collection of writing by some of Hawaii's great local playwrights.

The company starts 2024 off with a brand new musical by Lee Cataluna with music by Sean-Joseph Choo called Super Aunty. Super Aunty is part of national project helmed by TYA-USA for BIPOC playwrights to re-define what a superhero is. Next, TeAda Productions returns to HTY to premiere a new play titled, Thereʻs Nothing Micro about Micronesia. The play celebrates the diversity and complexity of the Micronesian experience in Honolulu and abroad. The season will close with the premiere of The Great Race by Reiko Ho and the HTY Ensemble, which brings to life the origin story of the Chinese zodiac.

Information on HTYʻs 69th season or on becoming a member of HTY can be found on their website: www.htyweb.org.

About Honolulu Theatre for Youth

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) is a theatre of place, deeply rooted in the cultures and people of the Pacific and dedicated to serving young people, families and educators across the Hawaiian Islands. Founded in 1955, HTY is one of the oldest professional TYA companies in the country and is recognized for its long history of innovative drama education programming and the creation of original theatrical works that celebrate the diverse cultures of Hawaiʻi. Explore HTY online at htyweb.org.