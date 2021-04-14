Honolulu Theatre for Youth Premieres Season 3 of THE HI WAY with Anti-Asian Hate Response Episode

Honolulu Theatre for Youth opens Season 3 of The HI Way, HTY's hit television show, with a special episode titled Stronger Together. The episode is the company's collective, creative response to the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes happening across the country.

"The majority of our company is Asian-American and many are Pacific Islander. We humbly understand that we represent a small number of the great variety of voices that are stepping up to speak out in this moment. We are deeply honored to be a part of these voices and envision a world where young people from every corner of the country, and certainly Hawai'i, join these voices."-Eric Johnson, Artistic Director.

HTY's mission as a company has always been to appropriately include young people in the most important conversations. The creatives behind The HI Way's Stronger Together episode are committed to serving the community especially during this time when inspiring youth and beginning this conversation with love and hope, rather than fear, is imperative.

Stronger Together will premiere on Hawaii News Now stations on April 20th, and will be available for free online at www.htyweb.org, HTY's YouTube channel, and for educators to use in their classrooms. The company will also post related online resources for families and educators. The episode also includes the Think Mink music video that was commissioned by TheatreWorks USA and highlights Patsy Mink's many contributions as the first woman of color in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The HI Way is produced in association with NMG Network and Hawaii News Now. The program is broadcast on Hawaii News Now TV stations (KHNL, KGMB & K5) and reached almost 4 million views since March 2020.

Go online to www.htyweb.org for information or to watch our new digital content.