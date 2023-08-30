Honolulu Theatre for Youth Performs World Premiere of THE ROYAL SCHOOL

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced the world premiere of The Royal School by Moses Goods and Lee Cataluna. The production brings to life a time when Hawaiian leaders Kamehameha IV, Kamehameha V, Bernice Pauahi Bishop, Queen Lili`uokalani, Queen Emma, and King Kalakaua were together as children at Ke Kula Keiki Ali`i, the Royal School. The boarding school was established in 1839 by Kamehameha III for the education of ali`i children, all of whom could be called upon to lead the Nation of Hawaiʻi. The students of the Royal School often looked to each other for friendship and support as they tried to find a balance between the Hawaiʻi of their ancestors and the changes of global influences, technology and political upheaval being brought to the islands.

The play features modern staging of historic material with original songs composed in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, as well as English/Hawaiian rap and mele. The performance is designed for children 8 years old and up and will appeal to high school students and adults.

Co-creator, Lee Cataluna, shared, “The creative team on this project worked to keep the story from the point of view of the royal children - - some of whom entered the boarding school when they were four years old - - rather than from the perspective of their missionary teachers or from the distant gaze of historians. In this play, the childhood voices of Hawaii's kings and queens transcend time and speak to the children of today, the future leaders of Hawai’i."

This HTY-commissioned new work is written by Moses Goods and Lee Cataluna with songs by Moses Goods, music by Mattea Mazzella, and dramaturgy by Ryan I. Kahaʻiolelo Sueoka.

The production is directed by HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson and features HTY newcomers Alysia Kepaʻa, Kaonohiokalaealohilohinei Muller, and Damani Jones Timson performing with veteran company members, Moses Goods and Annie Lokomaikaʻi Lipscomb.

Choreography is by Jonathan Clarke Sypert. Set and Props are designed by Chesley Cannon and Eric West. Costumes are designed by Iris Kim; Sound designed by Mattea Mazzella; Lights designed by Chesley Cannon; with Kalani Pokipala as DJ consultant and musician.

The Royal School will open to Hawaiʻi audiences on Friday, September 8th at 7pm at Tenney Theatre followed by performances on September 16th at 4pm, October 1st at 2pm, and on October 7th at 4pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.htyweb.org or by calling the box office at 808-839-9885 ext 720. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership.

Information on HTYʻs 69th season or on becoming a member of HTY can be found on their website: www.htyweb.org.