Honolulu Theatre for Youth Announces Digital Production of THE TINY TREE

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced the premiere of its digital production of The Tiny Tree by Annie Cusick Wood. The show is the third offering in HTY's 2021 virtual season.

The production was re-envisioned as a virtual experience and filmed entirely using puppets.

"The idea for The Tiny Tree was born in 2015 as a piece of theatre. Adapting the show to be a digital production gave us an opportunity to delve deeper and have even more fun using puppets," says Annie Cusick Wood, writer and director. "Climate change is a serious threat and looking after our beautiful planet is our responsibility. Planting a tiny tree, lovingly watching it grow, and nurturing it as we do our children is the idea behind this charming and funny show."

Audience members will travel to a distant galaxy where the characters, a father and son, must make an emergency landing on what seems to be an uninhabited planet. They discover a strange and magical object while fixing their rocket ship. What could it be? With the help of some new found friends, they learn the value of looking after one another and how each of us grows in our own time. The digital production is recommended for ages 3 years and up.

The show is part of HTY's new membership model and season of digital plays. The new membership options are designed to provide access for every family to the company's new digital content and start at $10 per month. Each month, Individual and Family members receive new creative content, digital productions, drama resources for families, and access to The HI Way, the company's 30 minute hit television show.

In recognition of the challenges educators are currently facing, HTY is also offering a free Educator membership which includes classroom resources developed by the company's Education Department and access to Virtual Field Trips for students, including The Tiny Tree, The Carp Who Would Not Quit and DUKE.

The Tiny Tree features HTY resident company actors Serina Dunham and Junior Tesoro; Production Design by Karen Kiefer; and Sound and Music by Matthew Mazzella. The show was written and directed by Annie Cusick Wood.

For more information about the show or membership go to www.htyweb.org or call 808-839-9885.