Honolulu Theatre for Youth Announce 2020 Summer Drama Programs

Imagine beautiful stories. Create amazing plays. Perform for family and friends. Join HTY artists for an enriching Summer Drama Program. HTY is offering two programs this summer, Summer Drama Adventure for children ages 7-9 years and The 'Tween Scene for children ages 10-13 years.

The Summer Drama Adventure for children ages 7-9 years will focus on creative collaboration to bring a beloved storybook, Lucia and the Light, to life. Students will work together, devise, and experience the creative process of bringing words on a page to life on stage.

The 'Tween Scene for students ages 10-13 years focuses on re-imagining the stories of The Brothers Grimm as if they happened today. Students will write, create, and perform their modern versions of classic stories.

For more information or to register online, go to www.htyweb.org, or call (808) 839-9885 ext. 704. Scholarships are available. For information on scholarships, contact Tamara at edadmin@htyweb.org. Both programs run from June 8- July 2, 2020 and classes will be held at Tenney Theatre at the Cathedral of St. Andrew, Monday-Friday 8:30am-12:30pm. Enrollment is limited, and the deadline for registration is May 22, 2020. HTY's Summer Drama Programs can be combined with St. Andrew's School Summer Program's afternoon classes for a full day.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families. Founded in 1955, HTY is recognized the world over as one of America's most honored theatres.





