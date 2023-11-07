Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Honolulu Theatre For Youthʻs CHRISTMAS TALK STORY Returns To The Stage

Performances run December 1-17.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Honolulu Theatre For Youthʻs CHRISTMAS TALK STORY Returns To The Stage

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announcedthe return of Christmas Talk Story. The HTY holiday favorite began in 1998 as a collaboration between author Gary Pak and playwright, Y York. The original production was titled Holiday Wrappings and was performed during the 1999-2000 season. The show was retitled Christmas Talk Story the following season and featured a new set of local writers alongside Pak. The production evolved into an HTY tradition that showcased beloved writers from the local community and culminated in ten productions spanning thirteen seasons.

"We are so delighted to offer families an hour to spend laughing together, singing along with this amazing cast and creating precious new memories as an ʻohana." says HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson. “We can think of no better gift for our community this holiday season!"

This yearʻs version of the show includes classic scenes and monologues from writers Yokanaan Kearns, Sean T. C. O'Malley, Gary Pak, Lee A. Tonouchi, Y York, as well as new material by the HTY Ensemble. Next year, the company plans to hold an open script submission for the community at large to generate new material and encourage emerging playwrights.

The production is directed by HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson, and features Resident Ensemble members Annie Lokomaikaʻi Lipscomb, Alysia Kepaʻa, Kāla Muller, and Jarren Amian. Set and Props are designed by Eric West; Costumes designed by Iris Kim; Lighting designed by Chesley Cannon; and Music Direction by Jarren Amian.

Christmas Talk Story will open to audiences on Friday, December 1st at 7:00pm at Tenney Theatre followed by performances on December 9th at 4:00pm and on December 17th at 2:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.htyweb.org or by calling 808-839-9885 ext 720. HTY Members receive tickets for shows as part of their membership.




