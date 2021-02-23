Honolulu Theatre For Youth Announces In-Person Summer Drama Program

Honolulu i??Theatre for Youth is pleased to announce two in-person summer drama programs in 2021: Summer Drama Adventure for ages 7-9 years and 'Tween Scene- The Rewrite for ages 10-13 years. Enrollment will be very limited for participants' safety and health, and the company is encouraging parents to register as soon as possible.

"We are so happy to once again offer in-person drama programs this coming summer," shares Drama Education Director, Daniel A. Kelin, II. "A creative, play-building experience seems like a good antidote to the virtual lives we have been living. We look forward to welcoming young participants in safe and dramatically exciting ways that will help their imaginations run free."

The theme for this year's Summer Drama Adventure is "A Theatrical Journey" and will focus on creative collaboration to bring a story to life. Students will work together, devise, and experience the creative process of bringing words on a page to life on stage.

'Tween Scene: The Rewrite focuses on re-imagining the stories of The Brothers Grimm as if they happened today. Participants will write, create, and perform their versions of classic stories with a modern twist.

Both programs run from June 7- July 2, 2021. Classes will be held at Tenney Theatre at the Cathedral of St. Andrew, Monday-Friday at 8:30am-12:30pm. Tuition is $595 and discounts are available when enrolling multiple siblings. Enrollment is limited, and registration opens on Wednesday, February 24th at 10:00am.

For more information or to register online, go to www.htyweb.org, or call (808) 839-9885. For registration questions, contact Tamara at edadmin@htyweb.org.