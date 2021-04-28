Hawaii Theatre Launches MARQUEE MESSAGES

The pandemic has made it difficult to observe so many spring milestones in the manner we're used to: birthdays, graduations, weddings and more have been transformed into socially distanced, drive-by, and virtual celebrations as everyone finds new ways to commemorate important moments for the important people in their lives.

Hawaii Theatre's Marquee Messages program was launched to give fans and friends of the historic theatre another safe way to share your good news and capture your special moment. For a $150 donation, Hawaii Theatre will display your message on ots historic marquee for an hour in in historic style to represent how the movie palace's message boards looked in 1922, 1944 and 1996. The timing for the message will be mutually agreed upon, and we would graciously ask for at least 48 hours notice to program the message correctly.

To schedule a Marquee Message, contact Hawaii Theatre Development & Events Manager Avery Fukeda at averyfukeda@hawaiitheatre.com to make your donation and schedule your date and time. Digital proofs will be provided prior to the display going live to ensure your special message is camera-ready at the appropriate time!

Your gift will make it possible for the theatre to meet the Historic Preservation Challenge Grant put forward by the Historic Hawaii Foundation and the Freeman Foundation.

Of course there are some content guidelines Hawaii Theatre asks its patrons to respect. Marquee Messages are meant to be celebratory: any message that contains profanity, is commercial, political or inflammatory in nature, or is otherwise contrary to Hawaii Theatre's mission will be politely declined. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.

Learn more at https://www.hawaiitheatre.com/marquee-messages/.