Hawaii Opera Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season Lineup

Hawaii Opera Theatre has announced its plans for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The October grand opening will be a one-act program of beloved arias, duets and ensembles from opera and musical theater performed in concert, led by conductor Mark Morash, and staged by HOT Artistic Advisor Jamie Offenbach. Alongside some of your favorite local talent, the program features soprano Elena Galvan, who captured hearts as the charming Susanna in HOT's 2019 production of The Marriage of Figaro; tenor Amitai Pati, a member of the Samoan trio Sol3Mio; and baritone Hadleigh Adams, in his HOT debut.

In February, HOT will present The Tragedy of Carmen, Peter Brook's gripping adaptation that brings Bizet's opera back to its origins of sexual intrigue, power, and complexity. In this distilled 90-minute production, Carmen's embrace of her dark fate is elevated from an act of submission to an assertion of power. This production will feature the HOT debuts of Ashley Dixon as Carmen, Christian Pursell as Escamillo and Maria Valdes as Micaela. Our own Karen Tiller returns to direct, with Emily Senturia conducting.

HOT will close out the season as planned in April 2022 with a full-scale production of one of opera's best-loved classics, Madame Butterfly. Puccini's iconic work will be directed by Japanese-Canadian Director Aria Umezawa, who will bring a unique vision of the story to life by telling the tale through the eyes of Cio-Cio-san's son, Trouble. Joining the creative team is local designer Anne Namba returning to HOT.

To create an event that is safe and enjoyable, HOT is anticipating reduced capacities in the Fall - with the hopes of expansion for the Spring - along with social distancing, facemasks for attendees, and other measures that follow the latest guidelines from local and national officials.

Should you have any questions or concerns about these changes, please contact the HOT Box Office at 808.596.7858 or hottickets@hawaiiopera.org.

Learn more at https://www.hawaiiopera.org/.