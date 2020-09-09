HTY Announces A PARTY ON THE HI WAY

A Party on The HI Way will be broadcast on Hawaii News Now stations and premieres on Sunday, September 20th at 8pm on KHNL.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth's annual gala, Le Masquerade, goes virtual this September. The theme for the 2020 Le Masquerade is "A Party on The HI Way," in honor of HTY's new television series, "The HI Way" which unveils Season 2 this month.

A Party on The HI Way will be broadcast on Hawaii News Now stations and premieres on Sunday, September 20th at 8pm on KHNL. The gala will be re-broadcast on Saturday, September 26 at 1:30pm on KGMB and on Monday, October 5 at 8pm on KFVE. Sponsorship information and ways to give are available online at www.htyweb.org or by calling (808) 839-9885 ext. 703.

This year's gala is HTY's opportunity to thank everyone in the community for their continued support of HTY and the arts in this challenging time. Viewers will also get a sneak peek at the variety of digital resources and content that the company is launching this fall. HTY is committed to providing new content and resources for families and teachers, including nine new episodes of The HI Way, Educational Resources for Social-Emotional Learning, Virtual Field Trips, online classes, and more. HTY will also be transitioning to a membership model to support the new virtual offerings and to make HTY accessible to all families.

HTY is very grateful to the Zilber Family Foundation for their generous grant of $25,000 which will match the first $25,000 in donations received from the community. "Honolulu Theatre for Youth has been fortunate to able to continue creating content, thanks to the support of many local foundations, individuals and government agencies. This is our chance to share some of that work with a wider audience and give everyone an opportunity to support our teachers and students with imaginative and joyful learning experiences."-Becky Dunning, HTY Managing Director.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families. Founded in 1955, HTY is recognized the world over as one of America's most honored theatres.

