Four Internationally Acclaimed Classical and Jazz Musical Artists Make Maui Debuts

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center has announced two major concert additions to its schedule with an April 21 piano trio concert with three award-winning artists, violinist Arnaud Sussmann joining cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han performing works by Beethoven, Saint-Saëns, and Mendelssohn. On May 26, 18-year-old jazz piano prodigy Joey Alexander performs for the first time on Maui with his trio. Tickets for both concerts go on sale online only Wednesday, March 23 at 10:00 am at MauiArts.org.

Sussmann/Finckel/Wu Han piano trio - April 21

Winner of a 2009 Avery Fisher Career Grant, a prestigious Lincoln Center honor awarded to outstanding solo artists deemed outstanding in their field, Arnaud Sussmann has distinguished himself with his unique sound, bravura and profound musicianship. Minnesota's Pioneer Press writes, "Sussmann has an old-school sound reminiscent of what you'll hear on vintage recordings by Jascha Heifetz or Fritz Kreisler, a rare combination of sweet and smooth that can hypnotize a listener. His clear tone [is] a thing of awe-inspiring beauty, his phrasing spellbinding." A dedicated chamber musician, he has been a member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center since 2006 and has regularly appeared with them in New York and on tour.

Cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han's multifaceted careers as concert performers, artistic directors, recording artists, educators, and cultural entrepreneurs distinguish them as two of today's most influential classical musicians. Finckel and Wu Han have served as artistic co-directors of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) since 2004.They are recipients of Musical America's Musician of the Year award, one of the highest honors granted to artists by the music industry in the United States. They appear annually at the world's most prestigious concert series and venues, as soloists and as chamber musicians.

The program is scheduled to include Beethoven's Piano Trio No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 1, No.1, Saint-Saëns Piano Trio No. 1 in F Major, Op. 18, and Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 49.

Joey Alexander Trio - May 26

Joey Alexander taught himself to play jazz at age six by listening to his father's classic jazz albums. Making his Maui debut at 18 years of age, this three-time Grammy nominated jazz pianist has had a momentous whirlwind period the past several years during which he became one of the most acclaimed and accomplished young talents in jazz history. He rapidly became a renowned festival and concert-hall headliner, the youngest musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award in a jazz category, a media favorite who's earned a profile on 60 Minutes and a front-page profile in The New York Times.

His sidemen for the Maui concert are Kris Funn, on bass and John Davis on drums.

Early on in Alexander's ascent, the trumpeter and Jazz at Lincoln Center leader Wynton Marsalis said that "there has never been anyone ... who could play like that at his age." Marsalis, who essentially "discovered" Alexander via his YouTube videos, is who invited him to New York. Alexander continues to maintain a steadfast dedication to his craft, continuing to evolve as one of today's most distinguished composers and bandleaders.

Tickets for both shows are $40 and $55 plus applicable fees with a ten percent discount for MACC members. Tickets are available at MauiArts.org. Non-members may become members at MauiArts.org/membership. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window transactions but is accessible for inquiries via email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org) and phone (808-242-SHOW) Tuesday through Friday, 10:00am - 4:00pm.