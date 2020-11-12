Diamond Head Theatre Begins Construction on New Theatre Building

The new building is set to open in 2022.

Diamond Head Theatre has begun construction of a new 500-seat theatre building, Pacific Business News reports. The new building is set to open in 2022, after 13 years of planning and permitting for the project.

The structure will be built next to the existing theatre, allowing for shows to continue while construction takes place.

The new theatre will feature expanded dressing rooms, an orchestra pit, additional restrooms, an outdoor entrance to a lawn space, an expanded scene shop, a loading dock and expanded spaces for class offerings.

To meet its $20 million goal, the theatre must raise an additional $3.5 million for its capital campaign. The theatre began raising funds six years ago and now allows for people to donate on its website.

"This is the largest endeavor we have ever attempted," said Executive Director Deena Dray. "It's been exciting to see how much the community loves and supports us - and we want to build this for the generations to come. We're 105 years old, so we want to make sure this new theatre is standing 100 years from now."

