Daryl Hall & John Oates Announced At The Blaisdell Arena!
LiveNation & BAMP Project welcome Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and the NUMBER-ONE SELLING DUO in music history, Daryl Hall & John Oates, to the Blaisdell Arena on Friday, March 27, 2020. With special guest Henry Kapono.
Tickets will go on sale Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 AM HST and will be available at www.ticketmaster.com and the Blaisdell Arena Box office.
Presale (online only, not at the Box Office):
Wed, 12/11 at 10 am HST - Fri, 12/13 at 10 pm HST
Use code: ONEON
Public on sale (online and Box Office):
Sat, 12/14 at 10 am HST BUY TICKETS Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets are available in-person at the Blaisdell box office
starting on Saturday, Dec 14 at 10am HST.
Box Office normal hours: Monday - Saturday, 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.
Neal S. Blaisdell Center address: 777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96814