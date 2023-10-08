Comedian Don Barnhart Brings Las Vegas Entertainment To Hawaii With Aloha Ha Comedy Club and House Of Magic

From entertaining the troops around the world, headlining the top comedy clubs and cruise ships and starring in two different Las Vegas residencies, comedian Don Barnhart is bringing top quality entertainment to Hawaii with The Aloha Ha Comedy Club and House of Magic beginning December 2023.

The Aloha Ha Comedy Club will feature Barnhart as the resident headliner with a rotating cast of visiting comedians from the mainland along with showcasing the best of Hawaii's local comedians Tuesday through Sunday nights at 7pm and 9pm.

Along with live, professional comedy the Aloha Ha Comedy Club presents The House of Magic Family Friendly Comedy & Magic Show Tuesday through Sunday at 3pm & 5pm. Real magic, not taken seriously with a rotating cast of the funniest magicians from Las Vegas and The Magic Castle in Hollywood.

Laugh The Night Away At The Aloha Ha Comedy Club And House Of Magic

The comedian explains "It's not about being dirty, it's about being funny. We allow our comedians the freedom of speech to use their gift of humor to shine light on subjects that might otherwise be too sensitive for the easily offended. With comedy, we can take on subjects we need and should be talking about. We're not trying to shame or make fun of anyone but pointing out the hypocrisy, injustice, and lunacy of our world. All are welcome but remember, this is a Comedy Club so leave your inhibitions at the door, stop taking life so seriously and let's enjoy some laughter at the absurdity of life."

"If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios then you're going to love this Dry Bar Comedy Special from Don Barnhart" said the producer of Dry Bar. Although Don Barnhart's Dry Bar Special is family friendly and safe for all audiences when Barnhart hits the stage, he doesn't hold back and takes the audience to a whole new level.

Seating is limited so advance tickets are highly suggested.

Aloha Ha Comedy Club runs Tues - Sun at 7 & 9pm and 18 and over is suggested.

House of Magic runs Tues - Sun at 3 & 5pm and all ages are welcome.

Tickets begin at $39.95 plus tax/fess with VIP Front Row and VIP Row 2 options available. More information and tickets can be found at the link below.